By Jonathan Stempel
May 20 BHP Billiton Plc will pay $25
million to settle charges that it violated a U.S. anti-bribery
law by failing to properly monitor a program under which it paid
for dozens of foreign government officials to attend the 2008
Summer Olympics in Beijing.
The accord resolves U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges that BHP, one of the world's biggest mining companies,
violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act when it sponsored the
attendance of officials who were "directly involved with, or in
a position to influence" its business and regulatory affairs.
BHP, which has offices in London and Melbourne, Australia,
neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in agreeing on Wednesday
to settle the civil case. It also said the U.S. Department of
Justice ended a related criminal probe without taking action,
and that all U.S. investigations into the matter are complete.
The SEC said BHP invited 176 government officials to attend
the Olympics at company expense, including 98 who worked for
state-owned enterprises that were customers or suppliers, under
a "global hospitality" program tied to its sponsorship of the
games.
According to the SEC, 60 invitees plus some spouses and
guests ultimately attended, mainly from Africa and Asia, and
enjoyed packages worth $12,000 to $16,000 that included luxury
hotels, event tickets and sightseeing.
The SEC said BHP did not properly monitor the invitation
process or train employees to ensure that the program would
remain untainted by bribery.
"BHP Billiton recognized that inviting government officials
to the Olympics created a heightened risk of violating
anti-corruption laws, yet the company failed to implement
sufficient internal controls to address that heightened risk,"
said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC enforcement division.
In one illustration, the SEC said BHP extended an invitation
to a provincial governor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
who the company thought "could be the key" to a copper
exploration transaction it was negotiating. The governor
accepted the invitation but later canceled, the SEC said.
In a statement, BHP said it has taken "significant" remedial
steps to upgrade its internal controls. It also said it fully
cooperated with the SEC, and will keep cooperating with an
Australian Federal Police investigation announced in 2013.
"Our company has learned from this experience and is better
and stronger as a result," Chief Executive Officer Andrew
Mackenzie said in a statement.
