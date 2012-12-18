Dec 18 The top U.S. securities regulator on
Tuesday bolstered sanctions against the former Biremis Corp, a
brokerage expelled from the securities industry in July that
handled U.S. trading for a now-defunct day trading company,
according to regulatory documents.
Two former executives for Toronto-based Biremis agreed to be
permanently barred from the securities industry and to pay a
total of $500,000 in civil penalties for failing to supervise
overseas day traders, according to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The now defunct Biremis and its two
founders, Peter Beck and Charles Kim, ignored repeated red flags
suggesting that the traders were engaging in a manipulative
practice known as layering, the SEC said.
A lawyer representing Biremis, Beck and Kim was not
immediately available for comment. The three neither admitted
nor denied the SEC's findings, according to a settlement.
Biremis served as the broker-dealer for an affiliated Canadian
day trading firm, Swift Trade Inc.
The SEC's action, which also includes revoking Biremis'
license as a U.S. broker-dealer, comes five months after the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog, imposed its own penalties against
Biremis. FINRA expelled Biremis from the industry in July along
with Beck, who was also the firm's chief executive.
The SEC case includes a settlement with Biremis Vice
President Kim, who was not named in the FINRA case.
Among the problems at Biremis was a lack of procedures to
detect and prevent "layering," a scheme that involves placing
sham orders intended to influence market prices and then
canceling those orders.
The brokerage's worldwide day trading business allowed up to
5,000 traders in 30 countries to gain access to U.S. markets,
the SEC said. Many of those day traders engaged in repeated
instances of layering from January 2007 to mid-2010, according
to the SEC.
Biremis, Beck, and Kim had "substantial control" over the
overseas day traders. Those measures included backing their
trading with capital and setting daily loss limits on each
trader. They also had authority to reprimand, suspend, and
terminate traders, according to the SEC.
Beck and Kim learned from numerous sources, including three
U.S. broker-dealers and a Biremis employee, that layering was
occurring, according to the SEC.
For example, a U.S. broker-dealer warned Beck and Kim in
2008 that some overseas traders were "gaming" U.S. stocks by
altering bid and offer prices so they could buy or sell the
stock at the altered price, according to the SEC.
Beck and Kim did not act on the information or take other
steps to prevent layering, the SEC said.