BRIEF-Rio Novo Gold says first instance decision has been made
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it filed fraud charges against the founder of a purported Bitcoin platform and a chain of co-working spaces located in former bars and restaurants, alleging he bilked investors in both companies.
Renwick Haddow, a British citizen living in New York, allegedly set up an unregistered broker-dealer firm to sell securities in Bitcoin Store Inc and Bar Works Inc, the SEC said in a statement. Haddow allegedly diverted funds raised by the broker-dealer for the Bitcoin Store, and sent more than $4 million from the Bar Works bank accounts to one or more accounts in Mauritius and $1 million to one or more accounts in Morocco, the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.