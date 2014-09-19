Sept 19 A U.S. federal judge in Texas ordered
Bitcoin Savings and Trust and its owner to pay a combined $40.7
million after the Securities and Exchange Commission
established that the company, which sold investments using the
virtual currency, was a Ponzi scheme.
In a decision dated Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Amos
Mazzant said Trendon Shavers "knowingly and intentionally"
operated his company "as a sham and a Ponzi scheme," misleading
investors about the use of their bitcoin, how he would generate
promised returns and the safety of their investments.
Shavers, of McKinney, Texas, did not immediately respond on
Friday to a request for comment. His ability to pay the judgment
is unclear.
Shavers' lawyer withdrew from the civil case this week,
court records show.
The SEC said Shavers used the online moniker "pirateat40" to
raise more than 732,000 bitcoin from February 2011 to August
2012, promising investors up to 7 percent in weekly interest to
be paid based on his ability to trade the currency.
But according to the decision, Shavers used new bitcoin to
repay earlier investors, diverted some to personal accounts at
the now-bankrupt Mt. Gox exchange and elsewhere, and spent some
investor funds on rent, food, shopping and casino visits.
"The collective loss to BTCST investors who suffered net
losses (there were also net winners) was 265,678 bitcoins, or
more than $149 million at current exchange rates," wrote
Mazzant, who sits in Sherman, Texas.
Mazzant held Shavers and his company liable to give up $38.6
million of illegal profits plus $1.8 million in interest. Each
defendant was also fined $150,000.
The SEC announced the case on July 23, 2013, the same day it
warned investors to be on alert for potential scams involving
bitcoin and other "cutting-edge" investments.
The case is SEC v. Shavers et al, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of Texas, No. 13-00416.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G
Crosse)