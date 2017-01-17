By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Asset manager BlackRock Inc
will pay a $340,000 penalty to settle charges that it
improperly required parting employees to sign agreements that
forced them to waive their rights to recover whistleblower
awards, U.S. regulators said Tuesday.
In settling the case, BlackRock becomes the latest in a
growing list of companies that have been accused by the
Securities and Exchange Commission of stifling participation in
the agency's whistleblower program.
BlackRock settled the case without admitting or denying the
charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)