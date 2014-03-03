NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - A possible SEC investigation into
how new bond issues are allocated has re-opened one of the
longest-running debates in the capital markets: are bonds
allocated to investors fairly?
The question has taken on new focus as bond issues have hit
previously unimagined sizes, with Apple smashing the record at
US$17bn last year before Verizon nearly tripled that at US$49bn.
Such enormous issues need large and potentially even massive
investors to take on big chunks of the debt, which has raised
new questions about who gets to buy them - and why.
"Banks do not look at allocating on a first-come,
first-served basis, but on what would be in the best interests
of the clients and the market," said one syndicate banker who
asked not to be named.
"We really want to allocate it to investors who want the
bonds and would help it to perform."
The issue is back in the news after Goldman Sachs said in a
regulatory filing on Friday it was cooperating with inquiries
into "allocations of and trading in fixed-income securities".
Sources said a number of banks, including Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup, had also received enquiries about the allocation
process. Goldman, Morgan and Citi all declined to comment.
"When market participants clamor for investigations or cry
foul, the SEC tends to look but it does not mean that there was
a violation of securities laws," said Jacob Frenkel, a partner
at law firm Shulman Rogers and a former SEC lawyer.
"Exclusion from participation [in a bond or IPO offering] is
typically not a violation of any securities laws," he told IFR.
"It is entirely in the discretion of the offering
underwriter to allocate participation."
It remains unclear from the Goldman Sachs filing if the SEC
is actually investigating bond allocation practices or was only
inquiring about issues as a matter of course.
Still, the spectre of a possible investigation by US
regulators - especially so soon after the mess of the financial
crisis - is one that will give debt capital bankers a chill.
IN OR OUT?
Wall Street firms paid billions of dollars in regulatory
fines in the 1990s over the allocation of IPOs, and most now
have strict guidelines over how all securities are allocated.
"This is stuff we think about very carefully, that we
analyze and talk about on a day-to-day basis, to make sure we
are compliant with those rules," said another banker.
"I would be stunned if our competitors didn't have similar
policies in place."
Even so, the process of how the underwriters of a new issue
decide who gets to buy how many of the bonds remains largely
opaque.
And as major players such as Pimco, one of the world's
largest bond investors, and asset management giant BlackRock
have become central to making the new breed of large bond issues
feasible, some smaller investors have felt sidelined.
"As important as big guys like Pimco and BlackRock are, I
believe there are enough orders to do deals without them in many
ways," said one portfolio manager with less than US$500m of
assets under management.
"Let's say there's a US$500m tranche, and Pimco wants all
US$500m of it," he told IFR.
"If they only got US$35m to US$45m of it, syndicate desks
and the issuing companies can easily find enough other investors
to take up the rest."
But underwriters are naturally wary of smaller buyers who
may want to quickly re-sell new bond issues - and thus lowering
their value - instead of larger players who can afford to hold
them for longer.
"Small to medium-sized accounts are frustrated that they
don't get all that they want, but everyone's frustrated,"
another syndicate manager said.
"The Pimcos and the BlackRocks don't get all that they want
either, and they'll complain about why we gave smaller guys
bonds who could flip them."
Ironically, the perceived concentration of new issuance in
the hands of a few behemoth investors is largely a by-product of
intervention by regulators.
As the government stepped in after the financial crisis and
forced banks to dismantle their proprietary trading desks, asset
managers such as Pimco and BlackRock could only find liquidity
through out-sized participation in the new issue process.
And some argue that the changed landscape - from tougher new
regulations to larger sizes of both bonds and the investors who
buy them - means it is all but impossible to create a
hard-and-fast rule for allocations.
"Depending on demand for maturities, how many tranches are
in the deal, the kind of securities offered, the credit
fundamentals of the issuers, whether it's floating-rate or
fixed, subordinated or senior ... there is a whole host of
issues that go into it," another banker said.
"You literally cannot put an over-arching statement around
the allocation process."