(Adds details of case, background and comment from attorney)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 17 A former 20-year veteran of
BP plc who oversaw the company's cleanup efforts from the
Deepwater Horizon oil spill will pay more than $224,000 to
settle civil charges alleging he used non-public information
about the disaster to commit insider-trading, U.S. regulators
said on Thursday.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said that Keith A.
Seilhan, 47, will settle the case without admitting or denying
the charges.
Mary McNamara, an attorney for Seilhan, said four years had
passed since the spill, and her client wanted to "avoid further
distraction and protracted litigation" by settling the matter.
"Mr. Seilhan is widely respected for his work helping to
lead the cleanup and containment efforts in the Gulf of Mexico
in 2010," McNamara added.
This marks the second case that the SEC has brought in
connection with the April 20, 2010, explosion aboard the
Deepwater Horizon rig. The accident killed 11 workers and led to
the worst offshore spill in U.S. history.
In 2012, the SEC levied what at the time was the
third-largest penalty in agency history of $525 million against
BP over allegations it mislead investors about just how much oil
was gushing into the Gulf of Mexico.
In this latest complaint, the SEC said Seilhan took
advantage of the fact that he knew the true oil flow estimates
and other crucial data and used it to sell off his family's $1
million portfolio of BP securities.
The sell-off allowed him to avoid losses of $100,000, the
SEC added. After his trades were completed, the price of BP
American Depository Shares tanked by 48 percent over time.
"Corporate insiders must not misuse the material non-public
information they receive while responding to unique or
disastrous corporate events, even where they stand to suffer
losses as a consequence of those events," said Daniel Hawke, the
head of the SEC Enforcement Division's market abuse unit.
Of the amount that Seilhan will pay, $105,409 will go toward
a civil penalty. Another $105,409 in ill-gotten gains will also
be returned, and he will pay more than $13,000 in prejudgment
interest.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Beech)