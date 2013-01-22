BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Jan 22 * SEC says egan-jones, founder sean egan agree to 18-month bars from rating
asset-backed and government securities issuers as nrsro * SEC says egan-jones, egan settle charges they made willful and material
misstatements when registering to become a nationally-recognized credit
rating agency * SEC says found egan-jones violated conflict-of-interest provisions, and that
egan caused these violations * SEC says egan-jones, egan have agreed to correct deficiencies, and submit a
signed report detailing their steps * SEC says egan-jones, egan consented to SEC order without admitting or denying
findings
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.