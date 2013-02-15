Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 15 * SEC files lawsuit against "certain unknown traders" in H.J Heinz Co.
call options -- court filing * SEC says has identified "highly suspicious" trading just prior to Heinz
agreement to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc and 3g capital * SEC says defendants are either foreign traders, or traders using foreign
accounts * SEC says believes defendants are in Zurich, Switzerland or are using accounts
located there * SEC says alleged insider trading in Heinz call options generated more than
$1.7 million unrealized profit * SEC says suspicious trades were made in omnibus account known as "gs bank ic
buy open list options gs & co c/o Zurich office" * SEC lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.