May 6
* SEC says charges city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with
securities fraud
* SEC accuses Harrisburg of issuing misleading public
statements when its
financial condition was deteriorating
* SEC says Harrisburg has agreed to settle charges, and agreed
not to commit
securities fraud again; says Harrisburg neither admitted nor
denied
wrongdoing
* SEC says this is first time it has charged a municipality for
misleading
statements made outside of its securities disclosure
documents
* SEC says Harrisburg failed to provide current information to
municipal bond
investors who held hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds
issued or
guaranteed by the city