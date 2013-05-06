May 6 * SEC says charges city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with securities fraud * SEC accuses Harrisburg of issuing misleading public statements when its

financial condition was deteriorating * SEC says Harrisburg has agreed to settle charges, and agreed not to commit

securities fraud again; says Harrisburg neither admitted nor denied

wrongdoing * SEC says this is first time it has charged a municipality for misleading

statements made outside of its securities disclosure documents * SEC says Harrisburg failed to provide current information to municipal bond

investors who held hundreds of millions of dollars of bonds issued or

guaranteed by the city