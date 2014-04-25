UPDATE 2-Australia hauls in gas majors to boost local supply, cap prices
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
April 25 * SEC says charges six individuals with insider trading in stock of an
e-Commerce company prior to its acquisition by eBay Inc * SEC says also reaches first non-prosecution agreement with individual as part
of the case * SEC accused christopher saridakis of violating duty of trust as CEO of a unit
of GSI Commerce by tipping family members and friends about the acquisition * SEC says saridakis agreed to pay $664,822 and accept an officer-and-director
bar to settle with SEC * SEC says also filed related charges against five traders, and entered the
non-prosecution agreement with a trader who provided "extraordinary
cooperation" * SEC says the five traders and the individual will pay more than $490,000 in
their settlements
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Employees of Monsanto Co ghostwrote scientific reports that U.S. regulators relied on to determine that a chemical in its Roundup weed killer does not cause cancer, farmers and others suing the company claimed in court filings. The documents, which were made public on Tuesday, are part of a mass litigation in federal court in San Francisco claiming Monsanto failed to warn that exposure to Roundup could cause non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer.