June 13 * U.S. SEC says charges four people in northern California with insider trading

in Ross Stores Inc stock options * SEC says insider trading resulted in more than $12 million profit * SEC says roshanlal chaganlal, a director in ross' finance department,

routinely tipped a friend about company's sales results, and that the friend

traded on the tips and tipped others * SEC says the friend, saleem khan, also committed insider trading in taleo

corp stock options ahead of its 2012 acquisition by Oracle Corp

based on tips from an Oracle insider