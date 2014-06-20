June 20
* SEC says charges private equity firm tl ventures inc with
pay-to-play
violations involving political campaign contributions in
Pennsylvania
* SEC says tl ventures agrees to pay nearly $300,000 to settle,
without
admitting or denying the charges
* SEC says the case is its first under pay-to-play rules for
investment
advisers, which were adopted in 2010
* SEC says tl ventures received compensation from two
Pennsylvania public
pension funds within two years after an associate contributed
to
Pennsylvania's governor and a Philadelphia mayoral candidate