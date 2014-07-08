July 8 * SEC says charges, settles with California's kings canyon joint unified school

district over alleged misleading of bond investors * SEC says kings canyon, without admitting wrongdoing, agreed not to violate

securities laws, and agreed to adopt improved disclosure policies * SEC says settlement is first under an agency initiative to address materially

inaccurate statements in municipal bond offering documents * SEC says kings canyon had misled investors in a 2010 bond offering by

omitting required disclosures