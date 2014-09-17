Sept 17
* SEC charges n.y.-based high frequency trading firm latour
trading llc with
violating net capital rule for broker-dealers, says imposes
record $16
million penalty
* SEC says latour operated without maintaining required minimum
net capital on
19 of 24 reporting dates during a 2-year period
* SEC says latour missed the mark by amounts ranging from $2
million to $28
million
* SEC says latour's chief operating officer when the series of
violations
began, nicolas niquet, agreed to pay $150,000 penalty to
settle related
charges
* SEC order settling administrative proceedings says defendants
do not admit or
deny the regulator's findings
* SEC says latour repeatedly miscalculated net capital amounts
in 2010 and 2011
by failing to make proper "haircut" deductions from market
value of its
proprietary securities positions and other positions