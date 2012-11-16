BRIEF-Jacobs JV Receives LOI from Oil Search for Facilities in Papua New Guinea
* Jacobs Joint Venture receives Letter of Intent from Oil Search for facilities in Papua New Guinea
Nov 16 * Jpmorganchase & co to pay $222.4 million in settlement with U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission -- court records * JPMorgan does not admit or deny allegations in SEC complaint -- court records * SEC complaint alleges securities law violations over offerings of residential
mortgage-backed securities by JPMorgan, Bear Stearns * SEC says bear had undisclosed practice of negotiating cash settlements with
loan originators -- court records * SEC also alleged violations tied to inclusion of delinquent loans in a $1.8
billion JPMorgan offering collateralized by loans purchased from wmc mortgage
corp * SEC says JPMorgan agrees to pay total $296.9 million to settle SEC charges --
press statement * SEC also says Credit Suisse Group AG agrees to pay $120 million to
resolve allegations of misleading investors in rmbs offerings * SEC says Credit Suisse misled investors in 75 rmbs transactions through a
"bulk settlement" practice * SEC says Credit Suisse also made misleading statements about "first payment
default" provision in two rmbs offerings * SEC says Credit Suisse also did not admit or deny allegations
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.