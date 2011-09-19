* Key SEC official to depart for Sidley Austin
* SEC's Brigagliano worked in trading and markets
* Helped address financial crisis; Dodd-Frank rules
Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) -James Brigagliano, a 25-year
veteran of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is
leaving the agency at the end of September to take a position
with law firm Sidley Austin LLP.
Brigagliano, a deputy director in the SEC's Division of
Trading and Markets, will join the firm as a partner in the
securities and futures regulatory practice in Washington.
While at the SEC, he was deeply involved in helping draft
rules related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law and
helping to develop the SEC's responses to the financial
crisis.
From April 2009 through January 2010, he served as a
co-acting director of the division. Prior to working in trading
and markets, he also spent time in the agency's Office of the
General Counsel.
"Jamie's commitment to protecting investors and promoting
fair and efficient markets has served this agency well during
challenging times," said SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro in an
announcement. "He has led initiatives to strengthen regulation
of initial public offerings, research, short selling, issuer
repurchases, broker-dealer conduct, market structure, and most
recently over-the-counter derivatives under Dodd-Frank. Jamie
always seeks to serve the interests of the investing public."
Dennis Hensley, a global coordinator in Sidley's securities
and futures regulatory practice said Brigagliano has
"demonstrated sound judgment, a strategic perspective and
exceptional analytical skills throughout his notable career" at
the SEC.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andre Grenon)