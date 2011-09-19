* Key SEC official to depart for Sidley Austin

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) -James Brigagliano, a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is leaving the agency at the end of September to take a position with law firm Sidley Austin LLP.

Brigagliano, a deputy director in the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets, will join the firm as a partner in the securities and futures regulatory practice in Washington.

While at the SEC, he was deeply involved in helping draft rules related to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street overhaul law and helping to develop the SEC's responses to the financial crisis.

From April 2009 through January 2010, he served as a co-acting director of the division. Prior to working in trading and markets, he also spent time in the agency's Office of the General Counsel.

"Jamie's commitment to protecting investors and promoting fair and efficient markets has served this agency well during challenging times," said SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro in an announcement. "He has led initiatives to strengthen regulation of initial public offerings, research, short selling, issuer repurchases, broker-dealer conduct, market structure, and most recently over-the-counter derivatives under Dodd-Frank. Jamie always seeks to serve the interests of the investing public."

Dennis Hensley, a global coordinator in Sidley's securities and futures regulatory practice said Brigagliano has "demonstrated sound judgment, a strategic perspective and exceptional analytical skills throughout his notable career" at the SEC. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andre Grenon)