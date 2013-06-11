June 11 A Georgia-based securities broker who
was permanently barred from the industry for falsifying an
expense report was given unusual relief on Tuesday when a
federal appeals court remanded his case to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission for further review.
Atlanta broker John Saad had been permanently barred from
the securities industry in 2008 by the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's self-regulator, after
falsifying his expense reports. He subsequently appealed that
decision to the SEC, which upheld the FINRA action.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia
Circuit ruled in Saad's favor, directing the SEC to review
certain factors, such as his personal situation at the time of
the events. A lifelong bar from the industry is a common
punishment for "misappropriation" of client money - the way
FINRA views what happens when brokers falsify expense reports.
The D.C. Circuit Court is known for often questioning
regulators' actions and has ruled against the SEC in many cases
over the past decade, though most of those rulings have involved
legal challenges to the SEC's rule making. Industry observers
say the court has a slightly conservative cast, owing to several
senior judges originally appointed by Republican presidents,
though it now has an even mix of Republican and Democrat judges.
FINRA alleged in 2007 that Saad, a former regional director
with the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, had violated FINRA
rules in July 2006 by submitting false expense reports for
reimbursement for "nonexistent business travel" and a
"fraudulently purchased cellular telephone," according to the
Court opinion.
Saad had been registered with the Penn Mutual's
broker-dealer affiliate, Hornor, Townsend & Kent Inc, a
FINRA-member firm.
In his argument against the SEC's decision to uphold the
lifetime bar, Saad cited certain "mitigating factors" that the
agency should take into consideration, including what he
referred to as his "extreme personal and professional stress" at
the time of the events.
The court said in its opinion that because the SEC had
"failed to address" such factors, it therefore "abused its
discretion."
What makes the Saad case unusual is the fact that the court
is questioning the SEC's discretion in how it disciplines the
industry it regulates.
"It's clearly unusual," said Richard Roth, a New York-based
securities lawyer who represents brokers. The court's decision
focuses on whether regulators properly determined the sanction
and not whether Saad did something wrong, Roth said.
"There are many times where the regulators over-punish,"
Roth said. "This is not just barring someone," he said. Former
brokers may not be able to find another job in other industries
because of the bar and must contend with the sanction surfacing
in Internet searches.
SEC spokesman John Nester said the agency is "reviewing the
decision," and declined to comment further.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn in New York;
Additional reporting by Sarah Lynch and Jonathan Stempel;
Editing by Linda Stern and Dan Grebler)