By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, Sept 27
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. securities regulators
on Thursday said many broker-dealers are not doing enough to
control access to confidential information to prevent
opportunities for insider trading and to reduce conflicts of
interest.
The findings come in a 52-page report that outlines the
results of inspections by the Securities and Exchange
Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the
New York Stock Exchange's market regulation division.
Exams centered on how business practices and new
technologies affect broker-dealers' compliance with federal
securities laws that require firms to protect material,
non-public information so it cannot be used for illegal
activities. No firms were identified.
The law requires brokerages to establish and maintain
written policies to protect confidential data.
In a summary of its findings, the SEC said it found
instances where the interactions between brokerage staff with
confidential knowledge and other internal and outside groups
were not well-documented.
The SEC also said that in some cases, senior executives
gained access to confidential information without any related
monitoring or restrictions.
Many of these executives, the SEC said, served in managerial
roles over business units engaged in sales and trading. This
"raises serious concerns about the ability of broker-dealers to
guard adequately against misuse of material non-public
information in firm and customer trading," the SEC said.
The SEC found gaps in oversight of some type at most of the
broker-dealers, though the agency noted that the gaps differed.
The SEC said the problems uncovered were not necessarily
violations of the law. But they hope the report will help
strengthen compliance programs at broker-dealers.
"This report should help broker-dealers assess the
effectiveness of their controls over sensitive information,"
said Carlo di Florio, the director of the SEC's Office of
Compliance Inspections and Examinations.
The SEC said it also found some good practices during the
exams. Some brokerages were expanding the scope of their reviews
for potential misuse of information to cover more financial
instruments, such as credit-default swaps.
It also said some firms have developed processes to
differentiate between the types of confidential information
based on where it originated.