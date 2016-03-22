WASHINGTON, March 22 United States regulators should offer standard regulations for broker dealers and the Securities and Exchange Commission will offer its own proposal, the head of the SEC said on Tuesday.

The SEC should outline a proposal to regulate broker dealers as a way to "harmonize" rules among regulators, SEC Chair Mary Jo White told a Congressional hearing.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is finalizing a controversial 'Conflict of Interest' rule that aims to stop brokers and advisors from recommending products that put their profits ahead of clients' best interests.

The rule, proposed in April 2015, is expected to be published in coming months. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)