By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. securities regulators
are planning to significantly scale back their compliance
examination program for brokers so they can pour more resources
into examining investment advisers, according to people familiar
with the matter.
The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission is
designed to address a major gap in its routine monitoring of
investment advisory firms.
Currently, broker dealers are subjected to compliance exams
both from both the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's self-funded regulator.
Advisers, by contrast, do not have their own self-regulatory
organization, making it difficult for the SEC to cover the
entire population of firms each year.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn in New York;
Editing by David Alexander)