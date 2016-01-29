(Adds comment from leading trade group for investment advisers,
background on how shift will impact the SEC staff)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Suzanne Barlyn
WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. securities regulators
plan to scale back examinations of brokers so they can shift
resources to improve oversight of investment advisers, which
have traditionally faced less scrutiny, several people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
The staffing change at the Securities and Exchange
Commission would address what some see as a major gap in its
routine monitoring of investment advisory firms, after years of
debate by the agency and Congress over ways to bolster oversight
of the sector, the sources said.
The sources declined to be identified because the plan has
not been publicly announced.
The SEC informed union representatives about the upcoming
changes earlier this week, two of the sources said, noting that
some staffers would have to undergo training to shift to
overseeing advisers.
Brokerage firms are subject to compliance exams by both the
SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA),
Wall Street's self-funded regulator, but mid-to-large sized
investment advisers are regulated only by the SEC.
Congress has been unable to reach a consensus on how to
address the issue, despite proposals to set up a self-regulatory
group for investment advisers, or tasking FINRA with the job.
The SEC's 2015 annual report shows the agency examined only
10 percent of all investment advisers registered with it. But
the SEC and FINRA combined were able to examine 51 percent of
all registered brokerages.
SEC exams of advisers have become more complex since
Congress in 2010 gave the agency new powers to oversee hedge
funds and private equity funds.
The SEC would still be involved in some brokerage exams.
But the agency plans to merge its team of brokerage
examiners with another group of examiners who police exchanges
and other self-regulatory organizations, one of the people
familiar with the SEC's plans said.
Karen Barr, the head of the Investment Adviser Association,
said it supported the SEC's decision.
"This is a better, more efficient use of SEC resources to
provide effective oversight of the investment adviser industry,"
she said in a statement.
The decision to leverage FINRA's existing brokerage
compliance program is not expected to have a huge impact on the
agency's resources because it already conducts about 80 percent
of all broker exams each year.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Suzanne Barlyn
in New York; editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)