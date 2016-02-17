BRIEF-Female Health Co says new Tamsulosin DRS formulation advances to stage 2
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces successful stage 1 of the clinical trial to evaluate bioequivalence between Tamsulosin DRS and FLOMAX®
WASHINGTON Feb 17 The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission proposed a new rule on Wednesday that it said was designed to make the liquidation process for large broker-dealers more orderly and efficient.
The new rule, which it said implements part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform law, "would help ensure that customers are treated in a manner at least as beneficial as would have been the case in a liquidation under the Securities Investor Protection Act." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities