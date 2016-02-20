(In paragraph 2, corrects spelling of the commission name to
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The major U.S. securities
regulator's recent decision to scale back on examining brokers
so it can boost oversight of investment advisers was borne of
necessity, officials said on Saturday, calling the transition a
"positive experience."
Reuters reported last month about the shift to address what
some see as a major gap in the Securities and Exchange
Commission's routine monitoring of investment advisory firms.
But the regulator did not publicly confirm the decision until
asked at a meeting of securities lawyers in Washington on
Saturday.
"We continue to work closely with the regions, the staff and
our stakeholders to try and reach our goal of transitioning some
of the BD staff over to the IAIC [investment
adviser] program," said Marc Wyatt, director of the examinations
office.
"It's been a very positive experience for stakeholders in
terms of trying to get this done as efficiently and effectively
as possible."
The SEC's 2015 annual report shows the agency examined only
10 percent of all investment advisers registered with it. But
the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall
Street's self-funded regulator, combined were able to examine 51
percent of all registered brokerages. SEC exams of advisers have
become more complex since Congress in 2010 gave the agency new
powers to oversee hedge funds and private equity funds.
"The number of advisers registering is increasing," said
Jane Jarcho, the associate director in the office overseeing
investment adviser exams. "If your denominator is increasing by
over 500 new registrants each year, it's very difficult to
increase coverage."
That increase meant the regulator was on a "hamster track,"
if it did not dedicate more staff to examining advisers, she
added.
The SEC will continue to conduct broker-dealer exams, but is
looking to FINRA for help, said John Polise, and associate
director focused on market oversight, adding that the commission
will need to ensure FINRA has "dedicated and non-conflicted
oversight."
He added the decision was made after taking "a look at
reality."
On Friday SEC Chair Mary Jo White told the meeting she was
continuing to take steps toward "a workable program for
third-party reviews to enhance the compliance of registered
investment advisers."
Currently, commission staff are drafting a proposal that
would cut costs and that takes into consideration some
congressional concerns about relying on third-parties to conduct
reviews, said Diane Blizzard, associate director of the SEC's
investment management office on Saturday.
