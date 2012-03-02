WASHINGTON, March 2 A federal judge in Los Angeles has ordered the former chief executive officer of Brookstreet Securities Corp to pay $10 million for his role in selling risky mortgage products that led the firm to collapse at the height of the financial crisis.

The firm and former CEO Stanley Brooks were charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with fraud in December 2009. The SEC had alleged that Brooks and his firm had regularly sold risky mortgage-backed securities to customers with conservative investment goals.

The SEC said that Judge David O. Carter in Los Angeles had ruled in favor of the SEC on Feb. 23 and entered the final judgment in the case on Thursday. Besides the $10 million penalty, the SEC said Brooks would also pay more than $110,000 in disgorgement and prejudgment interest.

A lawyer for Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Sarah N. Lynch and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)