WASHINGTON Dec 15 Massachusetts-based
manufacturer Bruker Corp will pay $2.4 million to
settle civil charges alleging it violated federal bribery laws
by providing improper payments to Chinese government officials
in exchange for business, U.S. regulators said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bruker lacked
adequate internal controls to prevent or detect about $230,000
in payments doled out to China.
The company self-reported the violations to the SEC,
provided cooperation in the investigation and is settling the
case without admitting or denying the charges.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Doina Chiacu)