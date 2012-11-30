Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Nov 30 A former Brazilian banker agreed to pay nearly $5.2 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges of insider trading in Burger King Holdings Inc options before the restaurant chain agreed to a September 2010 buyout.
The SEC said the settlement with the former banker Igor Cornelsen and Bainbridge Group Inc, the firm in which he made his trades, includes a $3.36 million fine, the disgorgement of $1.68 million of illegal profit, and $136,621 of interest. It requires court approval.
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.