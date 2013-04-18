BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
WASHINGTON, April 18 The chief executive of a Chicago-based investment advisory firm will pay a penalty to settle civil charges alleging he defrauded the California Public Employers' Retirement System, federal securities regulators said on Thursday.
Mesh Tandon, the head of Simran Capital Management, neither admitted nor denied the findings by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC said he will pay $121,698 in penalties, interest and disgorgement of ill-gotten gains.
The SEC said that Tandon misled CalPERS when he told the pension fund that his firm satisfied its minimum assets under management requirements - a key metric used by CalPERS when screening for prospective advisers. He allegedly claimed to manage at least $200 million, but in fact was only managing $80 million.
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
WASHINGTON, March 2 Moody's credit rating agency lowered its outlook for the U.S. telecommunications industry to negative from stable on Thursday amid growing price competition for wireless services.