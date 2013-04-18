BRIEF-SweeGen says U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for co's sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
* U.S. FDA issues GRAS no objection letter for Sweegen's Bestevia(Tm) Reb-M Stevia sweetener
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit by a former Moody's Investors Service managing director and said he deserves none of the $863.8 million that Moody's agreed to pay to settle claims it inflated mortgage ratings prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
WASHINGTON, March 2 Moody's credit rating agency lowered its outlook for the U.S. telecommunications industry to negative from stable on Thursday amid growing price competition for wireless services.