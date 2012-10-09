DUBAI Oct 9 Saudi Electricity Co
(SEC) will have capital expenditure needs of nearly $10 billion
next year, a senior executive said on Tuesday, and the
state-controlled utility may tap debt markets to raise some of
the funds.
SEC, the Gulf's largest utility, has a 452 billion riyal
($120.5 billion), 10-year investment plan as it speeds up
delivery of its power projects to meet state infrastructure
demands.
"Our capex requirement for 2013 is close to $10 billion, and
the majority will be covered from internal sources," Manish
Manchandya, a corporate finance executive at SEC, told reporters
on the sidelines of a treasury conference.
Manchandya said a projected gap of about $1 billion to $2
billion would be covered by government funding and other means,
including possibly debt markets.
SEC issued its debut dollar-denominated sukuk in March,
raising $1.75 billion. The deal, which was heavily
oversubscribed, was the kingdom's first U.S. currency bond since
2010.
Manchandya said SEC had no plans to tap debt markets this
year, but stated: "In future, we plan to be an active player in
capital markets both locally and internationally. The local
market continues to be very liquid."
SEC plans to spend around $35 billion on high voltage power
lines, with another $25 billion spent on distribution networks
over the next 10 years.
SEC has an installed capacity of 54,000 megawatts and will
add around 4,000 MW over the next 12 months to help meet rising
demand, with another 8,000 MW to be added in 2014.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)