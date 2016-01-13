(Adds details on case, comments from SEC and Huang's lawyer)
By Suzanne Barlyn
PHILADELPHIA Jan 13 A former Capital One
Financial Corp analyst was found liable on Wednesday on
civil charges that he engaged in insider trading by using
non-public sales data from the credit card issuer to buy and
sell stocks.
A federal jury in Philadelphia agreed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that information used
by the Capital One ex-employee, Nan Huang, to trade in shares of
consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports
was "material."
The data gave Huang, who earned nearly $1.5 million from the
trades, a "significant advantage" over the investing public, SEC
lawyers said.
The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has recently
suffered a series of trial losses in insider trading cases, most
notably the 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban.
Huang did not deny using Capital One's non-public
information, which the company's policies forbid. The case
hinged on whether the sales data was "material," or gave Huang a
significant edge compared to the scope of other information
available to the investing public.
The sales information met that definition because, in part,
Huang used it to make "calculations that allowed him to project
and predict" broader sales patterns for the companies, said SEC
lawyer David Axelrod in closing arguments on Wednesday.
"Obviously, we are disappointed in the verdict," said
Gregory Morvillo, Huang's New York-based lawyer. "We have a
fundamental disagreement with the SEC as to materiality, not
just as applicable to the facts in this case, but as a matter of
law," Morvillo said in an email to Reuters.
Penalties for Huang, who did not testify, were not
immediately clear, but are likely to include a fine and
requirement that he return wrongfully earned profits. Lawyers
debated on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney how
to calculate those profits. Kearney will rule on penalties in a
separate order.
The SEC sued colleagues Nan Huang and Bonan Huang in January
2015 alleging they made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword
searches on their company's private database for sales data on
at least 170 publicly traded companies from November 2013 to
January 2015.
According to the SEC, the analysts, both Virginia residents
when they worked for Capital One used the information to trade
in accounts at numerous brokerages ahead of quarterly sales
announcements by the companies.
The Huangs, who are not related, began with a $147,000
investment and together made more than $2.8 million from the
trades, a three-year return of 1,819 percent, the SEC said.
Bonan Huang settled with the SEC last month, agreeing to
more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments without
admitting or denying the allegations.
Both Huangs, who investigated potential credit card frauds
for Capital One, are Chinese nationals. They fled to China
shortly after Capital One fired them last year, where they
remain.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)