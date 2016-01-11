Jan 11 A former Capital One Financial Corp analyst, accused by U.S. regulators of using sales data from the credit card issuer to engage in insider trading, goes on trial on Monday in federal court in Philadelphia.

The civil trial of Nan Huang follows a complaint by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a year ago against both him and another former Capital One employee, Bonan Huang.

The SEC said the analysts, who investigated potential credit card fraud, used the company's non-public data to trade in shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports.

Capital One fired both Huangs last year. Chinese nationals but not related, they fled to China soon after their dismissal and remain there, the SEC says.

The pair, who frequently saved the data on Capital One's computers, were able to analyze it to determine if a company's sales were increasing or decreasing on a period basis, the SEC said.

Bonan Huang, settled with the SEC last month, agreeing to pay more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments without admitting or denying the allegations.

The case will test the SEC during a period when it has struggled to win other insider trading cases, most notably a 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban.

The SEC scored a victory in a 2015 insider trading case against a former real estate director at a Royal Philips NV unit and a business associate. But the agency lost its only other 2015 insider trading case when an administrative law judge cleared former Wells Fargo & Co trader Joseph Ruggieri.

The SEC sued Nan Huang and Bonan Huang in January 2015 alleging they made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword searches on their company's private database for sales data on at least 170 publicly traded companies from November 2013 to January 2015.

According to the SEC, the analysts, both Virginia residents when they worked for Capital One, used the information to trade options in accounts at numerous brokerages ahead of quarterly sales announcements by the companies.

They began with a $147,000 investment and made roughly $2.8 million from the trades, a three-year return of 1,819 percent, the SEC said.

Nan Huang, who has cited his U.S. right not to incriminate himself in court documents, will not testify.

"Many defendants don't testify in trials, Nan Huang will not be at the trial at all, that's what makes this different from most other cases. He is being tried in absentia," Huang's lawyer, Gregory Morvillo, told Reuters.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Huang, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 15-269. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Tom Brown)