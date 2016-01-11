Jan 11 A former Capital One Financial Corp
analyst, accused by U.S. regulators of using sales data
from the credit card issuer to engage in insider trading, goes
on trial on Monday in federal court in Philadelphia.
The civil trial of Nan Huang follows a complaint by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission a year ago against both him
and another former Capital One employee, Bonan Huang.
The SEC said the analysts, who investigated potential credit
card fraud, used the company's non-public data to trade in
shares of consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings
reports.
Capital One fired both Huangs last year. Chinese nationals
but not related, they fled to China soon after their dismissal
and remain there, the SEC says.
The pair, who frequently saved the data on Capital One's
computers, were able to analyze it to determine if a company's
sales were increasing or decreasing on a period basis, the SEC
said.
Bonan Huang, settled with the SEC last month, agreeing to
pay more than $4.7 million in penalties and other payments
without admitting or denying the allegations.
The case will test the SEC during a period when it has
struggled to win other insider trading cases, most notably a
2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban.
The SEC scored a victory in a 2015 insider trading case
against a former real estate director at a Royal Philips NV unit
and a business associate. But the agency lost its
only other 2015 insider trading case when an administrative law
judge cleared former Wells Fargo & Co trader Joseph
Ruggieri.
The SEC sued Nan Huang and Bonan Huang in January 2015
alleging they made hundreds, if not thousands, of keyword
searches on their company's private database for sales data on
at least 170 publicly traded companies from November 2013 to
January 2015.
According to the SEC, the analysts, both Virginia residents
when they worked for Capital One, used the information to trade
options in accounts at numerous brokerages ahead of quarterly
sales announcements by the companies.
They began with a $147,000 investment and made roughly $2.8
million from the trades, a three-year return of 1,819 percent,
the SEC said.
Nan Huang, who has cited his U.S. right not to incriminate
himself in court documents, will not testify.
"Many defendants don't testify in trials, Nan Huang will not
be at the trial at all, that's what makes this different from
most other cases. He is being tried in absentia," Huang's
lawyer, Gregory Morvillo, told Reuters.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Huang,
U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No.
15-269.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Nate
Raymond; Editing by Tom Brown)