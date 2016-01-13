(Repeats to fix format with no changes to text)
PHILADELPHIA Jan 13 A former Capital One
Financial Corp analyst was found liable on Wednesday on
civil charges that he engaged in insider trading by using
non-public sales data from the credit card issuer to buy and
sell stocks.
A federal jury in Philadelphia agreed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission that information used by the
Capital One ex-employee, Nan Huang, to trade in shares of
consumer retail companies ahead of sales and earnings reports
was "material" and gave Huang a "significant advantage" over the
investing public.
The verdict marked a victory for the SEC, which has recently
suffered a series of trial losses in insider trading cases, most
notably the 2013 verdict clearing billionaire Mark Cuban.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bill Rigby)