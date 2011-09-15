Sept 14 The U.S. securities regulator is
widening its probe into mortgage-bond deals that ushered in the
financial crisis, and is pushing for a settlement of more than
$200 million with Citigroup , the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The Securities and Exchange Commission officials are in
advanced talks with Citigroup to settle civil charges related to
a $1 billion mortgage-bond deal called Class V Funding III, the
Journal said.
The SEC is especially looking into whether investors in some
deals were properly warned that firms betting against the
housing market had a role in choosing what mortgage-linked
assets went into the deals, the people told the paper.
The agency is also negotiating a parallel settlement with
Credit Suisse , which acted as collateral manager on
the deal, the Journal said.
However, the Swiss bank likely would not face any charges
related to CDOs it created and marketed, a person told the
Journal.
SEC, Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to comment to the
Journal.
The regulators are also examining whether investors were
misled in deals created by Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group
Inc , the Journal said.
The SEC's inquiry into Mizuho still is months from
completion and might not result in charges being filed against
the company, according to the paper.
The companies and the SEC could not immediately be reached
by Reuters for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)