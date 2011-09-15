(Adds SEC declined to comment; background)
Sept 14 The U.S. securities regulator is
widening its probe into mortgage-bond deals that ushered in the
financial crisis, and is pushing for a settlement of more than
$200 million with Citigroup , the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
The Securities and Exchange Commission officials are in
advanced talks with Citigroup to settle civil charges related to
a $1 billion mortgage-bond deal called Class V Funding III, the
Journal said.
The SEC is especially looking into whether investors in some
deals were properly warned that firms betting against the
housing market had a role in choosing what mortgage-linked
assets went into the deals, the people told the paper.
The agency is also negotiating a parallel settlement with
Credit Suisse , which acted as collateral manager on
the deal, the Journal said.
However, the Swiss bank likely would not face any charges
related to the collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) it created
and marketed, a person told the Journal.
SEC spokesman John Nester declined to comment to Reuters on
the Journal report. Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to
comment to the Journal.
The regulators are also examining whether investors were
misled in deals created by Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group
Inc , the Journal said.
The SEC's inquiry into Mizuho still is months from
completion and might not result in charges being filed against
the company, according to the paper.
The companies could not immediately be reached by Reuters
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
In a similar case involving a CDO, Squared CDO 2007-1,
JPMorgan paid $153.6 million to settle with the SEC in
June.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year paid $550 million
to settle a similar SEC case over another CDO, Abacus.
A CDO is a type of derivative product whose value and
payments are derived from an underlying portfolio, often bonds
or mortgages.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)