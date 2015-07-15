By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 15
WASHINGTON, July 15 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
called for numerous reforms to the Securities and Exchange
Commission's investigative process on Wednesday, in a new report
some of whose provisions the markets watchdog said would weaken
its ability to protect investors.
The Chamber's key recommendations lay out ways to bolster
due process for defendants in SEC enforcement actions by
strengthening policies surrounding in-house trials, admissions
of wrongdoing and "Wells notices," sent by the agency as a final
warning to companies and individuals that it plans to bring
charges against them.
"SEC enforcement should have a fair process for all to
ensure that the rights of the accused are preserved while
allowing the process to achieve its goals of finding truth,
punishing wrongdoers and preventing future harm," the Chamber
wrote.
The Chamber's report in particular takes aim at SEC in-house
trials.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law expanded the SEC's powers to bring
more cases against defendants through administrative proceedings
instead of federal courts.
In administrative trials, an SEC judge presides over the
hearing. Such trials are usually expedited, there is no jury,
and discovery is limited.
Critics say in-house trials violate their constitutional
rights.
In its report, the Chamber calls for the SEC to adopt a
uniform policy on when to use such trials and to create a
process for defendants to challenge the choice of venue and
amend its rules to permit more pre-trial discovery.
The SEC has repeatedly defended its right to bring a case in
the venue of its choice, and has touted in-house trials' speedy
nature and the expertise of the judges who hear the cases.
"The report contains certain recommendations that would
significantly weaken the Commission's ability to protect
investors through strong and effective enforcement of the
federal securities laws," SEC Enforcement Director Andrew
Ceresney said in a statement, adding that the SEC will continue
to "aggressively hold wrongdoers accountable."
SEC Chair Mary Jo White, a former federal prosecutor, has
made tough enforcement a signature piece of her tenure.
In 2013, she launched a policy allowing the agency to
extract admissions of wrongdoing in certain egregious cases - a
departure from the past practice of letting defendants settle
without admitting or denying the charges.
The Chamber's report calls on the SEC to more routinely
review this policy.
It also seeks other reforms, such as giving companies who
have submitted last-ditch pleas in response to Wells notices a
warning of at least three business days before the SEC files an
enforcement action.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Christian Plumb)