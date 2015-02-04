By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce
lambasted the top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday for
backpedaling on a ruling that allowed companies like Whole Foods
Market Inc to exclude certain shareholder proposals from
their corporate ballots.
In a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary
Jo White, the chamber accused the SEC of contradicting itself
and introducing "an additional layer of uncertainty into an
already complicated set of rules."
In a post on the SEC's website after business hours on Jan.
16, the agency backed off its prior ruling concerning a dispute
between Whole Foods and a shareholder, James McRitchie,
publisher of the website corpgovn.net.
The shift marked a small victory for activists, who have
long fought to make it easier for shareholders to nominate their
own directors.
McRitchie was seeking to allow groups of Whole Foods
shareholders who collectively owned 3 percent of its stock to
nominate their own directors on the company's proxy.
Whole Foods sought to exclude it, saying it conflicted with
a similar company proposal to allow a single shareholder to
nominate directors, subject to the person owning a certain
stake.
Initially, the SEC staff had ruled that Whole Foods could
exclude McRitchie's proposal.
But on Jan. 16, the SEC said it had "reconsidered its
position" and would express no views on Whole Foods or any other
matter involving similar competing proposals until the SEC
completes a review of the rule and its scope.
The change has irked groups like the chamber, which for
years has criticized the SEC for its rules governing how and
when shareholder proposals can be considered.
In 2011, the chamber won a victory when a U.S. appeals court
struck down an SEC rule that paved a path for shareholders at
all public companies to nominate directors.
In the chamber's letter, it said the SEC's Jan. 16 action
leaves companies in the lurch. If they exclude shareholder
proposals they deem too similar to their own, then companies
could face "heightened risk of litigation," the chamber said.
Alternatively, companies could include it, but then run the
risk of creating "shareholder confusion."
The chamber called on the SEC to do a top-to-bottom review
of the entire rule-set governing the shareholder proposal
process, saying it is often abused by "special interest groups."
An SEC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on the letter.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Richard Chang)