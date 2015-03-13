By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 13 Eight corporate officers,
directors and major shareholders were charged by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday with waiting too
long to tell the investing public of material changes relating
to their plans to take three companies private.
The defendants, who did not admit or deny wrongdoing, will
pay $258,750 of civil fines for allegedly concealing steps to
effect "going private" transactions, such as forming shareholder
groups, obtaining necessary waivers, and determining how
transactions should be conducted.
While the penalties are not large and the three companies
are not household names, the cases reflect SEC Chair Mary Jo
White's "broken windows" approach to enforcing securities laws,
which assumes the pursuit of relatively small cases will deter
others from bigger violations.
"Investors are entitled to current and accurate information
about the plans of large shareholders and company insiders,"
Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC enforcement division, said in a
statement. "Stale, generic disclosures that simply reserve the
right to engage in certain corporate transactions do not
suffice."
Federal law requires "beneficial owners" who own more than 5
percent of a company's stock to promptly disclose material
changes, but the SEC said the defendants waited from a few
months to more than five years to do so.
The defendants include Berjaya Lottery Management, which
operates in Kuala Lumpur and arranged the privatization of
California-based International Lottery & Totalizator Systems
Inc, in which it had a controlling stake.
They also included the Ciabattoni Living Trust and five
other defendants involved in taking California-based hospital
services company First Physicians Capital Group Inc
private; and Shuipan Lin, chief executive of China-based Exceed
Co, which makes sports apparel and footwear.
A lawyer for Berjaya declined to comment. Lawyers for the
other defendants were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by David Gregorio)