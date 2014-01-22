BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Jan 22 An administrative law judge on Wednesday temporarily barred the Chinese units of the "Big Four" accounting firms from practicing before U.S. securities regulators, saying they "willfully" refused to hand over the audit work they did for U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
In a lengthy ruling, Securities and Exchange Commission Judge Cameron Elliot ordered the units of KPMG, Deloitte & Touche, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young to be barred from practicing before the SEC for six months.
The Chinese unit of BDO, another large accounting firm, was censured, but does not face a temporary bar.
The SEC has been trying for years to force the Chinese auditors to share their work papers in connection with numerous fraud investigations into Chinese companies that list on U.S. stock exchanges.
* Qtrly recurring FFO per unit was 0.67 Canadian cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* National General announces further 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures
* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016