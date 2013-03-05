By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. securities
regulator can pursue efforts to obtain certain audit work papers
from Deloitte's China unit, a federal judge said on Monday,
giving some latitude for the U.S. government to investigate
potential misconduct at Chinese companies listed in the United
States.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can move forward
with its attempt to force Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu CPA Ltd to
comply with a subpoena related to a fraud investigation into a
Chinese technology company Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd
, Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson said.
The SEC has sought documents in connection with its inquiry
but Deloitte has resisted citing Chinese secrecy laws.
U.S. stock markets were rocked by a string of accounting
scandals at China-based companies in 2010 and 2011, but the SEC
has struggled to take any action because it has faced
difficulties in obtaining evidence, such as audit work papers,
kept in China. Auditors have turned over few such documents,
arguing the SEC's requests conflict with Chinese
laws.
The regulator tried to reach a diplomatic solution to the
wider problem of obtaining audit documents in China through
negotiations with the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) and put its Deloitte action on hold.
Those talks failed, leading the SEC in December to ask to
reopen the case and separately charge in administrative court
the Chinese arms of Deloitte and four other top audit firms with
securities violations over their refusal to turn over work
papers.
Deloitte argued in January its individual case should be
postponed pending the outcome of new action taken by the
SEC.
In the Monday order, Robinson said the two proceedings were
sufficiently different to proceed separately.
"Although not dispositive, the facts underlying the two
proceedings differ," she said.
A hearing on the merits of subpoena application is scheduled
for March 13.