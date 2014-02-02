By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 2 Cameron Elliot, the U.S.
administrative judge who recently delivered a stunning rebuke to
the global "Big Four" accounting firms, has a reputation for not
shying away from big cases.
When he was a federal prosecutor, Elliot was known for being
deliberate, unflappable and for going after powerful interests,
including violent gang members and the activist group
Greenpeace.
Now, more than a decade later, Elliot is making waves as an
administrative law judge for the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
He is one of three such judges who have become increasingly
influential, as well as controversial. Critics say the internal
court system gives the SEC a home-court advantage.
The impact of the court was on full display when Elliot
sided with the SEC on January 22 in a blunt 112-page opinion
that slapped the Chinese units of the "Big Four" accounting
firms with a six-month U.S. industry suspension.
Elliot scolded the firms for failing to hand over audit
documents the SEC wanted to pursue fraud investigations against
U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
The ruling hits the Chinese units of Deloitte,
PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young and
KPMG.
In particular, Elliot denounced the firms for knowingly
putting themselves in a situation in which they could not comply
- due to Chinese secrecy laws - and then saying they should be
relieved of their duty because they invested substantial money
setting up shop in China.
"Such behavior does not demonstrate good faith, indeed,
quite the opposite - it demonstrates gall," Elliot wrote.
It was arguably one of the most significant rulings in the
history of the SEC's administrative courts. If the Big Four lose
an appeal, companies would need to find a new auditor during the
suspension period or face having their shares suspended.
It also comes at a time when the legal venue is growing in
importance. In the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, Congress expanded the
SEC's power to seek penalties in its home administrative court
against a broader array of defendants, a move that has made
these proceedings more attractive to SEC enforcement lawyers.
Unlike court hearings, administrative proceedings are
overseen by judges who are on the SEC payroll but who operate
independently and have specialized legal expertise.
Critics say they create unfair advantages for the SEC. There
is limited discovery, trials are fast-tracked and defense
attorneys cannot generally take depositions. Also, they say the
appeals process is conflicted because defendants must first
appear before the same five-member commission that authorized
the enforcement action before they can get an audience before a
U.S. appeals court.
"Increasingly, people's livelihoods are subject to an
administrative process before a judge who is employed by the
agency that has brought the proceeding, whose decisions are
reviewed by the agency that brought the proceeding," said Locke
Lord partner Michael Perlis, who once tried a case before
Elliot.
"At some point I think there may be serious constitutional
challenges to the breadth of administrative proceedings and the
scope of review."
'RIGID' SENSE OF RIGHT AND WRONG
Of the three judges who sit on the SEC bench, Elliot has the
shortest tenure, having joined in April 2011. He served as a
submarine officer in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve and holds a
physics degree from Yale and a law degree from Harvard,
according to his SEC biography.
He clerked for a judge in the U.S. District Court of Nevada,
served as a trial attorney on patent litigation at the Justice
Department, worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in both Miami
and Brooklyn, and spent a few years handling intellectual
property litigation in private practice at Darby & Darby.
As many administrative law judges do, Elliot started his
judicial career at the Social Security Administration in 2008.
Elliot declined to be interviewed by Reuters.
But according to former colleagues and lawyers who have
practiced before him, Elliot has a reputation for being an
even-tempered person with a sharp legal intellect.
"He has this kind of ability to just take a complicated
situation, either the facts or law, and voluminous discovery,
and distill it down to a very straight-forward clear legal
brief," said Pierre Yanney, a partner at Stroock & Stroock &
Lavan LLP who hired Elliot at Darby & Darby.
Yanney also pointed to his "rigid" sense of right and wrong.
When Elliot became an administrative law judge, he would never
allow Yanney to spend more than the minimum allowed by law
whenever the two met for lunch - about $13.
"We went a few times to this Indian buffet that was like
$12.99," Yanney said with a laugh.
Defense attorneys say Elliot is viewed as being sympathetic
to the agency's enforcement division. He has issued more than 50
"initial decisions" at the SEC, and while the SEC has not always
gotten everything it wanted, he has yet to rule against the
agency.
At the same time, however, none of his initial decisions
have been overturned on appeal, suggesting they have legal
muster to withstand challenges.
Elliot's record of siding with the SEC is in contrast to
some of his peers, including Chief Judge Brenda Murray, who has
a more mixed case history and a reputation for being a wild
card.
In 2011, for instance, she rejected the SEC's case against
two State Street executives accused of misleading investors
about mortgage-backed securities.
FROM GANGS TO GREENPEACE
As a prosecutor in Miami, Elliot pursued a variety of cases,
from identity theft and drug trafficking to gang violence.
His colleagues in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the
Southern District of Florida said he was a "trial machine,"
holding the record in his unit for bringing the most cases to
trial.
One notable case involved a ruthless gang in Northern Miami
known as the Terrorist Boyz. "I remember the satisfaction he got
out of this case was the fact he was clearing the community of
some really bad elements," said Markenzy Lapointe, a partner at
Boies, Schiller & Flexner LLP who worked with Elliot.
The case was so dangerous that one government informant was
killed and Elliot also received threats, Lapointe said.
Another case that grabbed national media attention involved
an indictment Elliot filed against Greenpeace.
The case was controversial because Elliot relied on a 19th
century "sailor mongering" law as a basis to bring charges
against Greenpeace after two of its activists boarded a cargo
ship to protest the illegal importation of Amazon mahogany.
Critics pounced on the Justice Department, saying it was
trampling on Greenpeace's free-speech rights. Lauren Fleischer
Louis, who worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office with Elliot and
is now a partner at Boies, Schiller & Flexner, said she does not
believe the high level of scrutiny phased Elliot.
She said the case showcased his sharp legal mind. "He is
almost like a computer in his ability to file away information
and pull it back at the right time and make a connection between
two things that to most people on the surface would seem
unconnected," she said.
Elliot ultimately lost the Greenpeace case after a federal
judge acquitted the group. But his former colleagues said he
generally did not dwell on it when he lost a case.
"He never backed down from a case," Louis said. "His actions
demonstrate that if a grand jury believed there was enough to
indict, he would present it to a jury. He didn't mind his losses
and he didn't take them personally."