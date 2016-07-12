By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 12
Citigroup agreed on
Tuesday to pay $7 million and admit to wrongdoing, after the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused its brokerage
arm of providing incomplete trading data to regulators for 15
years.
The Securities and Exchange Commission said a computer
coding error led Citigroup Global Markets to make mistakes every
time the SEC made a "blue sheet" request, or a request to
provide details on things including the timing, pricing and
volume of trades.
A Citigroup representative was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Editing by Franklin Paul)