* $285 mln settlement tied to housing-related CDO
* Judge Jed Rakoff had raised nine questions for SEC, bank
* Rakoff has criticized SEC, rejected BofA accord
* Court hearing set for Wednesday
Nov 7 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission tried to persuade a skeptical federal judge to
approve a proposed $285 million settlement with Citigroup Inc
(C.N) saying the agreement is not unfair to the bank's
shareholders.
The accord is designed to resolve fraud allegations over
losses for investors who bought toxic housing-related debt that
the bank bet would fail. It included payment of $190 million
representing ill-gotten profit plus interest, as well as a $95
million fine.
The settlement does not unfairly harm shareholders, who
were not victims of the transaction but had been "indirect
financial beneficiaries," the SEC said in papers filed on
Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
The SEC also said that, while it is "reasonable to
estimate" that investor losses might top $700 million, such
losses were not the proper measure of damages and, as a result,
the SEC "did not devote resources" to calculate the precise
amount.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who has shown a
lack of sympathy toward SEC settlements, ordered the regulator
and Citigroup to answer nine questions about the $285 million
accord. The settlement was announced on Oct. 19.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for on Wednesday.
The case is SEC v Citigroup Global Markets Inc, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07387.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon)