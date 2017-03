WASHINGTON, July 1 A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules on Wednesday that would require companies to clawback, or recover, excess incentive-based compensation from executives in the event of an accounting restatement.

In a 3-2 vote, the SEC voted to seek public comments on the plan, which is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)