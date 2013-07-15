By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, July 15
WASHINGTON, July 15 CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures exchange, is asking U.S. securities
regulators to be excluded from proposed rules that would require
exchanges and clearing agencies to conduct testing and be better
prepared to handle trading glitches or natural disasters.
In a July 8 letter to the Securities and Exchange
Commission, CME said its clearinghouse for credit derivatives is
already overseen by two other regulators and that CME should not
be subject to the rules because it does not play a significant
role in U.S. securities markets.
"These significant burdens should be weighed against the
purported benefit" of the new rule, wrote CME Executive Director
Joseph Adamczyk.
The SEC's proposal, made in March, followed a string of
major disruptions in U.S. equity markets.
In May of last year, technical problems at the Nasdaq OMX
stock exchange marred the initial public offering of
social media giant Facebook.
Then in August, Knight Capital Group, now known as KCG
Holdings Inc, nearly collapsed after a software error
led to a $440 million trading loss.
In October, the U.S. stock market shut down for two days
despite the fact contingency plans were in place, in part
because brokerages had lingering concerns about possible
malfunctions.
The SEC's plan would require exchanges, clearing agencies
and certain large "dark pool" trading venues to notify
regulators about problems with or changes to technology systems.
They would also need to designate individuals or firms to
participate in testing their business continuity and disaster
recovery plans at least once a year, among other things.
In principle, the plan is not controversial. But after
details emerged, it has drawn criticism from all corners of Wall
Street, forcing the SEC to extend the public comment period and
likely posing challenges as regulators work toward finalizing
the regulations.
Exchanges, including NYSE Euronext, owner of the New
York Stock Exchange, have complained that the proposal is too
narrow and fails to cover all brokerages.
But the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association, the leading trade group for the brokerage industry,
and another group representing proprietary trading shops, both
have warned against expanding it to cover all brokerages.
In recent letters to the SEC, they complained that the SEC's
plan is too expensive and overly broad.
The CME's letter is unique in that it represents an entity
covered by the rule that is requesting an exemption.
The SEC will likely need to tread carefully as it works to
finalize the rule.
The agency has suffered a string of defeats to its rule
making over the past few years after trade and business groups
filed lawsuits alleging it had failed to conduct a proper
economic analysis and had failed to weigh exemptions to rules
properly.
Many of the comment letters, including CME's, warn about the
costs that will be imposed by the rule and urge the SEC to
weigh whether those costs will outweigh the benefits.
In its letter, CME said it fears it will be covered by the
SEC's rule after its temporarily relief from registering its
clearinghouse with the SEC expired in July 2011.
CME said the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law deems
its clearinghouse to fall under the supervision of both the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC because those
two agencies share jurisdiction of the $630 trillion
over-the-counter derivatives markets.
Practically speaking, however, CME says it is not currently
clearing the kinds of credit derivatives that fall under the
SEC's watch.
In addition, it is already regulated by the CFTC and also
became subject to Federal Reserve supervision last July because
of its size and interconnectedness to the U.S. financial system.