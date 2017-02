WASHINGTON, July 27 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it obtained a court order on Friday to freeze the assets of traders who it said traded on inside information ahead of China-based CNOOC Ltd.'s announcement it would acquire the Canada-based Nexen Inc.

The traders used accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong to reap more than $13 million in illegal profits, the SEC said. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha)