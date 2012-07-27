(Adds firm's name, details, background)

WASHINGTON, July 27 A federal court on Friday froze the assets of traders accused of trading on inside information ahead of a controversial bid by China's state-run CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc, U.S. securities regulators said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sought the action and said certain traders used accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong to reap more than $13 million in illegal profits by buying up Nexen shares ahead of the deal.

A Hong Kong-based firm called Well Advantage Limited and other traders "stockpiled" shares, the SEC said.

CNOOC said on July 23 it had agreed to acquire Nexen for $15.1 billion. Shares of Nexen jumped almost 52 percent that day.

Well-timed bullish bets in Nexen options ahead of the announcement also raised eyebrows among some market watchers on the day the deal was announced.

Well Advantage is controlled by a Hong-Kong businessman who also controls another company that has a "strategic cooperation agreement" with CNOOC, the SEC said.

A representative of the firm could not be immediately reached for comment.

The SEC said it sought the freeze less than a day after the firm placed an order to liquidate its Nexen position.

"Well Advantage and these other traders engaged in an all-too-familiar pattern of misusing inside information to place extremely timely trades and profit handsomely from their illegal acts," said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy chief of the market abuse unit in the SEC's enforcement division.

(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)