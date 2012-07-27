(Adds firm's name, details, background)
WASHINGTON, July 27 A federal court on Friday
froze the assets of traders accused of trading on inside
information ahead of a controversial bid by China's state-run
CNOOC for Canadian oil company Nexen Inc,
U.S. securities regulators said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sought the
action and said certain traders used accounts in Singapore and
Hong Kong to reap more than $13 million in illegal profits by
buying up Nexen shares ahead of the deal.
A Hong Kong-based firm called Well Advantage Limited and
other traders "stockpiled" shares, the SEC said.
CNOOC said on July 23 it had agreed to acquire Nexen for
$15.1 billion. Shares of Nexen jumped almost 52 percent that
day.
Well-timed bullish bets in Nexen options ahead of the
announcement also raised eyebrows among some market watchers on
the day the deal was announced.
Well Advantage is controlled by a Hong-Kong businessman who
also controls another company that has a "strategic cooperation
agreement" with CNOOC, the SEC said.
A representative of the firm could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The SEC said it sought the freeze less than a day after the
firm placed an order to liquidate its Nexen position.
"Well Advantage and these other traders engaged in an
all-too-familiar pattern of misusing inside information to place
extremely timely trades and profit handsomely from their illegal
acts," said Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy chief of the market abuse unit
in the SEC's enforcement division.
