By Jonathan Stempel
Jan 8 The hedge fund billionaire Steven A. Cohen
has resolved U.S. charges related to insider trading, in an
accord that clears the way for one of Wall Street's top
investors to soon manage outside money even after his former
firm pleaded guilty to fraud.
Cohen accepted a two-year ban on managing outside money in a
settlement announced on Friday by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, possibly ending the long probe by the
government into Cohen and his former firm SAC Capital Advisors.
The accord is a victory for Cohen, 59, whose Stamford,
Connecticut, firm, now called Point72 Asset Management, manages
his roughly $11 billion fortune.
It allows Cohen to resume managing money for outside
investors as soon as Jan. 1, 2018, without the overhang of a
potential lifetime ban. No fine was imposed.
SAC, which once invested more than $14 billion, pleaded
guilty to fraud in 2013 and paid $1.8 billion in criminal and
civil settlements with U.S. authorities.
Cohen agreed at the time to stop managing outside money. He
was not criminally charged.
In resolving a 2-1/2-year-old SEC administrative proceeding,
Cohen did not admit or deny the regulator's findings that he
failed to properly supervise former portfolio manager Mathew
Martoma, who was convicted in February 2014 of insider trading.
Friday's settlement "achieves significant and immediate
investor protection and deterrence, while ensuring that the
activities of his funds are closely monitored going forward,"
Andrew Ceresney, head of the SEC enforcement division, said in a
statement.
IGNORING RED FLAGS
Prosecutors said Martoma, who worked at SAC's CR Intrinsic
Investors unit, generated $275 million of illegal gains in 2008
by trading in Elan Corp and Wyeth shares, based on tips from a
Michigan doctor about a clinical trial of an Alzheimer's drug
that the companies were developing.
Wyeth was bought by Pfizer Inc in 2009 and Elan by
Perrigo Co in 2013.
The SEC said Cohen "ignored red flags" indicating that
Martoma might have had access to material nonpublic information
about the clinical trial.
It also said Cohen learned information from Martoma that
"should have caused a reasonable hedge fund manager to
investigate" whether insider trading was taking place.
Martoma, 41, is appealing his conviction and nine-year
prison term.
The SEC case against Cohen became weaker after federal
prosecutors last year abandoned their insider trading case
against Michael Steinberg, another former SAC portfolio manager.
Steinberg was convicted in December 2013, but prosecutors
dropped the case after a later change in the law on insider
trading.
The SEC originally accused Cohen of having failed to
properly supervise both Steinberg and Martoma.
COHEN: SETTLEMENT OFFERS CERTAINTY
Friday's settlement requires Cohen to retain an independent
consultant to monitor Point72 for up to four years.
One person who might serve is Bart Schwartz, a former
federal prosecutor appointed as SAC's compliance consultant in
the firm's criminal case, according to settlement papers.
At SAC, Cohen delivered some of Wall Street's best returns
over two decades, averaging roughly 30 percent annually.
Point72 generated a 15.5 percent net return in 2015, a
person familiar with the matter said, even as many other
investors ended the year in the red.
In a memo to Point72 employees seen by Reuters, Cohen
pledged to pursue "the highest ethical standards," after having
vowed when SAC pleaded guilty that "what happened to SAC would
never happen to Point72."
He also said having the opportunity to eventually manage
outside money "does not necessarily mean" he will do so.
"Inevitably, some will ask why I agreed to settle," Cohen
wrote.
"The longer the pending litigation lingered, the more it
distracted from the world-class Firm that we are building," he
wrote. "Resolving the case gives us certainty and opens a path
to raising outside capital."
At least two former SAC clients on Friday said they might
invest with Cohen again if given a chance.
Ed Butowsky, who advises wealthy clients at Chapwood
Investments in Addison, Texas, compared Cohen's potential
comeback with Michael Jordan returning to the Chicago Bulls
basketball team after a brief stint in minor league baseball.
Cohen is "the greatest investor of all time," Butowsky said.
"I'll give him money the second he'll take it."
