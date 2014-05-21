By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 21 The securities industry's
compliance officers and lawyers need better guidance on whether
they can be held liable for the misdeeds of other employees at
their firms, two U.S. regulators said this week.
At separate conferences, Securities and Exchange Commission
members Kara Stein and Daniel Gallagher called for the agency to
provide more clarity, noting many officers fear they will become
the subject of an enforcement action.
Chief compliance officers at securities firms are supposed
to ensure compliance with industry regulations. Sometimes they
also advise the management about dealing with problem employees.
Compliance officers are increasingly worried those efforts
could lead regulators to deem them supervisors and hold them to
the same legal standard as the firm's managers.
The issue came to forefront more than two years ago when the
SEC dismissed its own enforcement case against Theodore Urban,
once general counsel of the brokerage Ferris Baker Watts LLC,
which is now part of RBC Wealth Management.
The case gained attention because the SEC had accused Urban
of failing to supervise a rogue broker, even though Urban had
warned the firm about the broker's trading and urged it to fire
him.
Ultimately, an SEC law judge decided a case against Urban
for failing to supervise was inappropriate, and it was later
dismissed on appeal after the larger commission remained split
about its merits.
But it left unresolved questions about whether compliance
professionals and lawyers who make recommendations about
employees' conduct should be deemed "supervisors" and therefore
potentially be held liable themselves for those employees' bad
acts.
The SEC tried to allay concerns in September by issuing
guidance saying brokerage compliance and legal personnel are not
deemed supervisors, and therefore cannot be held liable for
failing to supervise.
However, the guidance was only for brokerage compliance
staff and does not specifically address other entities, such as
investment advisers.
On Tuesday, Gallagher said more could be done beyond the
2013 guidance, and the SEC should be careful how it treats
compliance officers during investigations.
"We can give them a strong default position that we don't
think you are a supervisor," he said.
In a speech Monday, Stein told a compliance audience that
she wanted feedback on whether it might be helpful to "establish
a minimum baseline of conduct" for chief compliance officers to
remove the cloud of legal liability so they may "unleash" their
power to prevent harm.
It is unclear whether Gallagher, a Republican, and Stein, a
Democrat, would agree on a specific approach to any additional
guidance.
In the same speech, Stein defended prior cases against
compliance officers, saying they only targeted people who
ignored red flags and assisted fraud.
SEC Enforcement Director Andrew Ceresney also said at the
conference on Tuesday that he would only bring cases if
compliance officers "participated" in misconduct or failed to
implement policies, and urged officers to help fix problems if
they see them.
"I do not want you to be concerned that by engaging, you
will somehow be exposed to liability," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Lisa Von Ahn)