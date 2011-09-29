* SEC to hold round-table on conflict minerals rule

* SEC already delayed implementing it amid controversy

* Legal experts say rule could be challenged

* SEC being more careful after proxy access overturned

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. securities regulators will hold a public round-table next month on a controversial "conflict minerals" provision in the Dodd-Frank law, an area most experts consider ripe for legal challenges by business groups.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to host a public round-table on the conflict minerals proposal suggests the agency is treading much more carefully now after a U.S. appeals court in July overturned the regulator's proxy access rule, which aimed to make it easier for shareholders to nominate directors to corporate boards. [ID:nN1E76L0LS]

The court sided with business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which argued the SEC failed to weigh the economic impact of the rule. The SEC conceded defeat, saying it will not seek a rehearing on the rule. [ID:nN1E785222]

The U.S. Chamber has already been making a lot of similar arguments against the conflict minerals proposal, which would carry out a mandate in Dodd-Frank for the SEC to require companies to disclose whether they use any "conflict minerals" such as tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten from the war-torn Democratic Republic of the Congo. [ID:nN1E7711U5] [ID:nN1E772224]

Congress included the measure amid concern the trade of these minerals is helping to finance sexual and gender-based violence in the African region.

"We are committed to writing an effective rule as soon as possible and the round-table will help us do that," the SEC's Director of Corporation Finance, Meredith Cross, said in a statement.

The conflicts minerals proposal has proven so contentious the SEC had to reopen the comment period and delay its final implementation.

The Chamber has been among the most vocal opponents to the rule, saying it would be willing to keep its legal options open if the SEC did not address its concerns the agency failed to "show any benefits to investors, increased efficiencies for the marketplace or capital formation."

The public event, which will run from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 18, will feature panelists from all sides of the issue, including the companies impacted by the rule and human rights groups.

The SEC said the panelists will discuss how to structure an appropriate reporting regime and the challenges companies may face in tracking conflict minerals through their supply chains. (Editing by Andre Grenon)