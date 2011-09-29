* SEC to hold round-table on conflict minerals rule
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 U.S. securities regulators
will hold a public round-table next month on a controversial
"conflict minerals" provision in the Dodd-Frank law, an area
most experts consider ripe for legal challenges by business
groups.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's decision to host a
public round-table on the conflict minerals proposal suggests
the agency is treading much more carefully now after a U.S.
appeals court in July overturned the regulator's proxy access
rule, which aimed to make it easier for shareholders to
nominate directors to corporate boards. [ID:nN1E76L0LS]
The court sided with business groups, including the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, which argued the SEC failed to weigh the
economic impact of the rule. The SEC conceded defeat, saying it
will not seek a rehearing on the rule. [ID:nN1E785222]
The U.S. Chamber has already been making a lot of similar
arguments against the conflict minerals proposal, which would
carry out a mandate in Dodd-Frank for the SEC to require
companies to disclose whether they use any "conflict minerals"
such as tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten from the war-torn
Democratic Republic of the Congo. [ID:nN1E7711U5]
[ID:nN1E772224]
Congress included the measure amid concern the trade of
these minerals is helping to finance sexual and gender-based
violence in the African region.
"We are committed to writing an effective rule as soon as
possible and the round-table will help us do that," the SEC's
Director of Corporation Finance, Meredith Cross, said in a
statement.
The conflicts minerals proposal has proven so contentious
the SEC had to reopen the comment period and delay its final
implementation.
The Chamber has been among the most vocal opponents to the
rule, saying it would be willing to keep its legal options open
if the SEC did not address its concerns the agency failed to
"show any benefits to investors, increased efficiencies for the
marketplace or capital formation."
The public event, which will run from 12:30 p.m. to 5:15
p.m. on Oct. 18, will feature panelists from all sides of the
issue, including the companies impacted by the rule and human
rights groups.
The SEC said the panelists will discuss how to structure an
appropriate reporting regime and the challenges companies may
face in tracking conflict minerals through their supply
chains.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)